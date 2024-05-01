Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $30,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

