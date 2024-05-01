Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %

OXY stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

