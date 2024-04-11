Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 7,178 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 7,178 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $162,366.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,594,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85.

Phreesia Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PHR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after buying an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

