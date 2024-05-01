Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,285 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after acquiring an additional 605,696 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

