Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 1,301.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CX. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

