Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $1.82 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 2.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of UAUG opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $199.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

