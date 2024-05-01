AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of AECOM worth $34,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

