Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) Insider Stacy D. Hardin Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $10,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

MXC opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXC

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.