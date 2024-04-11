Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) Insider Stacy D. Hardin Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $10,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
MXC opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.47.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
