Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) President Kyle Michael Wool Buys 8,500 Shares

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) President Kyle Michael Wool acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $25,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,022.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Kyle Michael Wool acquired 19,000 shares of Dominari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $54,530.00.

Shares of DOMH opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

