Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) President Kyle Michael Wool Buys 8,500 Shares

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) President Kyle Michael Wool acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $25,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,022.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Kyle Michael Wool acquired 19,000 shares of Dominari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $54,530.00.
Dominari Price Performance
Shares of DOMH opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $17.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.76.
Institutional Trading of Dominari
About Dominari
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dominari
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.