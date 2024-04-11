Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,853 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,606,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE DTE opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

