Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,480 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

PG&E Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PCG opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.