Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,255.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,987 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,382.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,300.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,099.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.