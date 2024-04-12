Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

TENB stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,383 shares of company stock worth $16,650,143. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

