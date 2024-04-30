Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $159.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.