Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.91.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.0 %

LSTR stock opened at $177.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 7.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 100.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

