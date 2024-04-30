Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,202,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KKR opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

