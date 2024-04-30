Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $481.50.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.86. Saia has a 12-month low of $266.91 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

