TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

TruBridge stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.63. TruBridge has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.46.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. On average, analysts expect that TruBridge will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,517,700 shares in the company, valued at $14,236,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TruBridge news, Director Glenn Tobin bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,149.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $239,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,517,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,236,026. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 364,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

