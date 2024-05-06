Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $56.49 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

