Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $111.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NYSE:CPT opened at $105.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

