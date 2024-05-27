Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Donaldson by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.