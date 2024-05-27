SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $706,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,021 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 175,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 411,905 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 3,186,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,225 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.