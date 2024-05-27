AXS Investments LLC Sells 58 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,003,000 after buying an additional 421,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $325.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.29.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

