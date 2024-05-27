SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 831 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

