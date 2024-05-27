Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

