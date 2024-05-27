AXS Investments LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

