SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

