Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern California Bancorp were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. Southern California Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.