Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

