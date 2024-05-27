SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,932 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJAN opened at $31.68 on Monday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $208.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.