Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 147,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,933,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $201.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $202.06.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

