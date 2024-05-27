Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,772,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,290,000 after buying an additional 1,036,679 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

