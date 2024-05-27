Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.68 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.