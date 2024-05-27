US Bancorp DE Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

