Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.39.

Humana Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $349.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.