US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 66,795 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 957,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 162,078 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

