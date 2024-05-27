US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,107 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5,653.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CMS stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

