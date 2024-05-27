Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,772 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

