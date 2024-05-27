Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 431 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $590.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.14.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

