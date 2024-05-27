US Bancorp DE Has $12.57 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $715,198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.54 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $243.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.