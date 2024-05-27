Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DEO opened at $136.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

