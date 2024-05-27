US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

