US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.30% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $75.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.