US Bancorp DE Sells 1,589 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $256,862,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 312,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Up 1.8 %

ROL stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

