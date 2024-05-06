QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.36.

QCOM stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

