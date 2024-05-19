Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Ennis Trading Down 0.7 %

Ennis stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $536.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at $4,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 70,755 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ennis by 74.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ennis by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ennis by 75.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

