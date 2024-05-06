Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $104.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

