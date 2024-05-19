good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 16.7%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 937,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 241,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

good natured Products Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

