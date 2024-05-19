Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $4.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

CURV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.91. Torrid has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

