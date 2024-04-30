Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,274 shares of company stock valued at $72,410,859 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.